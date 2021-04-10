Police: Man faces 8th OWI charge after crashing into restaurant

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- A Cross Plains man has been arrested, after police say he drove into a building while intoxicated Friday night.

Cross Plains Police Department received a call at 10:15 p.m. about a car crashing into a restaurant on the 1200 block of Main Street.

Cross Plains Fire Department and police arrived and saw damage to the Coach's Club building and fencing.

Police say witnesses saw a car hit the building and take off.

According to the department, they used the description of the car and assistance from Dane County deputies to find a vehicle matching the description with heavy damage a couple of blocks away.

Police Chief Tony Ruesga said the driver was not with the car but was later found. James G. Miller, 57, was arrested and now faces his eighth OWI offense.

Cross Plains Police Department said no one was injured in the incident.