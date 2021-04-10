Looks like the rain, rain, isn’t going away…

The complete 27 Storm Track forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - The rain is needed, though, since nearly 90% of Wisconsin is abnormally dry.

A low pressure system continues to move its way slowly north/northeast which means southern Wisconsin will continue to see the threat for rain throughout Saturday night and the rest of the weekend.

The heaviest rain will fall during the evening and overnight hours on Saturday and slowly taper off throughout the day on Sunday.

But the threat for rain will continue into next week as well, with minor chances for rain throughout the next seven days.

And here's some more good news, depending on who you ask, we'll be a little bit cooler than normal through the middle of April.