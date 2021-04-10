Rock County Jail inmates get COVID-19 vaccine

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- About 100 inmates at the Rock County Jail got coronavirus vaccines on Saturday.

Health Net of Rock County, a free clinic in Janesville, administered the vaccines. Inmates have been eligible since March 1.

Officials say congregate living facilities like jails are often a place where infectious diseases spread quickly.

"We wanted to make sure we're protecting our community members. Also the people who work here, so that COVID-19 doesn't spread. And we also wanted to give peace to a lot of the inmates families that their loved ones are being taken care of as well," said Ian Hedges, CEO of Health Net of Rock County.

Clinic leaders say they'll continue helping the jails with vaccinations.

They'll also hold clinics for others in the community at New Zion Baptist Church in Beloit on April 17 and 18.

You can fill out a registration form for a vaccine with Health Net online.