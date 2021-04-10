Shootout in Utah leaves 2 deputies wounded; suspect dead

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Two Utah sheriff’s deputies were wounded and the suspect was killed in a shooting outside the Salt Lake County jail. Officials said both deputies were taken to a hospital after the Saturday morning shootout. Their identities were not immediately available. KUTV reported it was not known what led to the shooting. Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said in a press conference that the two injured officers worked as part of campus security. Both deputies were shot in the head. Rivera says one of the deputies was shot in the eye and is in critical condition. The other deputy was shot in the face and is in stable condition.