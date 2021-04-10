Three players are coming back to the Madison Mallards

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three players from the Madison Mallards' 2018 and 2019 campaigns will be returning for the 2021 season.

The first additions to their roster this season include the former Mallards Pitcher Eliot Turnquist, second/third baseman JT Mabry, and outfielder Cam Cratic.

Turnquist, originally from Sun Prairie, WI, recorded a 3.23 ERA with the Mallards in 2019. He's a former Madison College athlete, now a pitcher for Ball State University.

Mabry was with the Mallards in 2019 and played in 19 games. He's currently in his redshirt sophomore season with the Blue Raiders at Middle Tennessee State.

Cratic will be returning to his hometown to play another season with the Mallards. He joined the Mallards as an outfielder in August of 2018. Now, a redshirt junior at Missouri State, Cratic is a strong contender at the plate.

The Madison Mallards open up their long-awaited 2021 season at the Duck Pond on May 31st at 5:05 p.m.