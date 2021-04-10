United Arab Emirates names 2 new astronauts, including woman

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has named the next two astronauts in its space program, including the country’s first female astronaut. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai who also serves as the autocratically ruled country’s prime minister and vice president, named the two astronauts on Twitter in a post Saturday. He identified Noura al-Matroushi as the UAE’s first female astronaut. The announcement gave no biographical information about her, nor her male counterpart, Mohammed al-Mulla. The two had been selected among more than 4,000 applicants in the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula also home to Abu Dhabi.