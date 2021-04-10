Woman shot after large disturbance in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police are investigating a large disturbance that led to at least one person getting shot on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement officers say they heard gunshots in the 1700 block of Royce Avenue around 2:40 a.m. When they got to the area, they found a 20-year-old Rockford woman with a gunshot wound.

She is in critical condition at a local hospital.

During that investigation, a 22-year-old Janesville woman approached police to tell them about an injury she had, although it was not from a gunshot.

As a result, police found out there was a large disturbance that came before the shooting.

Police are looking for witnesses who can provide details about the disturbance and/or the shooting.

You can submit tips online here, or call the department at (608) 757-2244.