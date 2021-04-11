Bannon’s blast leads to UW softball walk-off win

MADISON (WKOW)- The Wisconsin softball team took three of four games from Iowa at Goodman Diamond. The Badgers earned the series win over the fourth-ranked team in the Big Ten.

The final game of the series ended in a dramatic fashion. The Badgers and Hawkeyes were all tied up at 2-2 heading into the 7th inning. Wisconsin kept Iowa off the board in the top of the slate. In the bottom of the slate, Peyton Bannon hit an RBI double that scored Ally Miklesh to complete the walk-off victory 3-2.

Wisconsin improves to 8-16 in the Big Ten.

Next up: The Badgers travel to Rutgers for a four-game series and then Nebraska for a three-game series.