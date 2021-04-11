Beloit city leaders hopeful casino will boost economy

BELOIT (WKOW) -- There's only one more hurdle to clear for the proposed Ho-Chunk casino in Beloit.

Gov. Tony Evers gave his approval last month, paving the way for the Department of Interior to allow the project.

The plan promises 1,500 jobs and 2,000 during construction.

Beloit and Rock County will get two percent of the casino's profits each year. 70 percent of that will go to the city and the rest to the county.

"We need additional revenue streams and we need jobs and the prospect of another 1,500 permanent jobs, that is something this community desperately needs, " Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther told WISN-TV.

Construction could start in the next year for what could be one of the largest casinos in this state.

Ho-Chunk Nation leaders hope the federal government will give final approval in the next four to five months.

This project comes six years after former Gov. Scott Walker rejected a Menominee Tribe proposal to build a casino in Kenosha, another state border community.

Meanwhile, two organizations are trying to stop the casino project, arguing there are already too many casinos in Wisconsin.