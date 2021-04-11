2 South Korea firms reach US electric vehicle battery deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers said they have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one company to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia. President Joe Biden calls it “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.” The agreement between LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation ends the need for Biden to intervene. He had until Sunday night to make a decision, following a ruling in February by a trade commission. The companies are pledging to work together to strengthen the EV battery supply chain in the U.S. and support the Biden administration’s efforts to advance clean energy policies, including electric vehicles.