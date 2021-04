MADISON (WKOW) -- Hayat Pharmacy partnered with Trinity United Methodist Church and Fitchburg Family Pharmacy to host a walk-in COVID-19 clinic Sunday.

Hayat Pharmacy announced the clinic in a Facebook post Saturday, less than 24 hours before the pop-up was scheduled to start.

Tomorrow we are partnering with Trinity United Methodist Church and Fitchburg Family Pharmacy to host a walk-in vaccine... Posted by Hayat Pharmacy on Saturday, April 10, 2021

The short turnaround and dreary weather didn't deter people from waiting; hundreds of people stood in line outside in hopes of getting vaccinated.