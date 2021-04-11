Brazil’s virus outlook darkens amid vaccine supply snags

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — April is shaping up to be Brazil’s darkest month yet in the pandemic. Hospitals are struggling to absorb a crush of patients, deaths are on track to hit record highs and there are few signs of a reprieve from problems besetting the country’s vaccination program. The Health Ministry has cut its outlook for vaccine supplies in April by three times already, to half their initial level, and the country’s two biggest laboratories are facing supply constraints. The delays also mean tens of thousands more deaths as a particularly contagious variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Public health experts blame President Jair Bolsonaro for his refusal to enact strict measures to halt infections.