Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s been a long political union between corporate America and the Republican Party. But that bond is fraying. For decades the GOP and business have shared common ground, especially with their mutual belief in low taxes and the need to repeal regulations. But the relationship has come under increasing pressure as companies take cultural stands and other interests diverge. Fissures have opened over the GOP’s embrace of conspiracy theories and climate change denialism, as well as its rejection of the 2020 election outcome. And Republicans are furious about corporate criticism of the Republican-backed law in Georgia restricting voting rights.