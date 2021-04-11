Chadians vote as Deby seeks to extend 3-decade presidency

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno is widely expected to win re-election as he seeks to extend his three-decade-long rule in the central African nation. Three top opposition politicians chose not to take part in Sunday’s vote, leaving six candidates facing Deby including former prime minister Albert Pahimi Padacke. Deby has campaigned on promises of building schools, paving roads and improving living conditions in this country that remains one of the least developed in the world. A constitutional referendum passed several years ago means Deby could now potentially remain in power until 2033.