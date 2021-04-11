Ecuador, Peru head to polls under strict virus measures

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Ecuador and Peru are choosing new presidents under strict public health measures prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Ecuadoreans face a runoff Sunday between a conservative businessman and a protégé of former leftist President Rafael Correa. Meanwhile, Peruvians have 18 options to choose from in the first round. The elections come as both countries are seeing another surge in COVID-19 cases and meager progress in their vaccination programs. Lockdowns have returned, threating further damage to the nations’ already battered economies. Voting is mandatory in both countries, and elections officials have ordered voters to wear masks and keep their distance.