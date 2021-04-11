EU and COVID-19: When a vaccine only adds to the trouble

BRUSSELS (AP) — COVID-19 has wrought division in the European Union. Lofty hopes that the crisis would encourage a new and tighter bloc to face a common challenge have given way to the reality of division: The pandemic has set member nation against member nation, and many capitals against the EU itself, as symbolized by the disjointed, virtual meetings leaders now hold. Some of it is no different than fateful events that happened in other nations around the globe too. The EU and its countries, of course, fell victim to some events beyond their control, as other nations around the globe did. But some of the crisis was plainly self-inflicted.