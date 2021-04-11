Free Bikes 4 Kidz looking for distribution partners

MADISON (WKOW) -- Free Bikes 4 Kidz is looking for nonprofit partners who want to receive bikes and distribute them to families in May.

Eligible partners include 501c3 nonprofit organizations already serving area youth and families, schools, and community centers located in Dane County.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz is a nonprofit that works to make transportation equitable, so every child who wants a bicycle in Dane County can get one.

The organization tries to give away 1,500 bikes every year, but this year their goal is 2,021.

The COVID-19 pandemic provided the opportunity to spend more time outside and a need for social distancing friendly activity, leading to more requests for bikes.

"There are so many amazing things that come from a kid owning a bicycle. You know, if you don't have one, you're probably left out of some social circles. You maybe don't get the love for outdoor recreation that a lot of other people get to have when they get their bicycle at age five or six," said Kristie Goforth.

Right now, volunteers for the organization are tuning up some bikes donated in fall. That drive brought in about 2,200 bikes.

The bike giveaways will be on Saturday afternoons starting on May 8.

Organizers say they have enough bikes right now, but monetary donations that come in this month will be matched by an anonymous donor.

For more details on how you can help visit the Free Bikes 4 Kidz website.