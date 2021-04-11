Getting Answers: Vaccine recommendations for people with immune conditions

MADISON (WKOW) -- Doctors say most people with compromised immune systems shouldn't fear the coronavirus vaccine.

27 News has taken some questions about whether it's safe to get the vaccine for someone who has an immune condition, like lupus.

Dr. James Conway with UW Health says people with compromised immune systems should get the vaccine as long as their doctor says they can, because the alternative could be much more harmful.

"People with these kinds of autoimmune diseases that really mess with their immune systems are understandably concerned. But I think the concern really needs to be that if that person actually gets COVID, and what we know about COVID and how it activates the immune system and really makes things go haywire, that that's really a person who we would like to avoid having go through that," Conway said.

According to the CDC, People with weakened immune systems should be aware of the potential for reduced immune responses to the vaccine. Health officials say it's important to continue following guidance to protect yourself against COVID-19. Click here for more information on vaccine considerations for people with high risk conditions.

