Heavy rain ends, off and on showers continue

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday started off wet for majority of southern Wisconsin, but as the day goes on rain chances lessen.

Majority of the rain fell Saturday afternoon into the overnight hours. At that time, moderate to even heavy rain fell in portions of southern Wisconsin. It left some areas with as much as 0.75" of rain, just under .5" in Madison.

Sunday will be drier than Saturday, although just as cloudy.

Rain will push westward throughout the morning hours, with higher chances of light rain west of Dane Co. throughout the morning.

As the afternoon arrives, the whole region can expect off and on sprinkles throughout the rest of the day. By the end of Monday, another .25" of rain is expected to fall in Madison.

Overnight, a bit of resurgence occurs and showers build back towards the eastern side of the viewing area early Monday.

Monday remains fairly dry, although small chances of off and on light showers or sprinkles continue throughout majority of the day.

Drier days return Tuesday through the rest of the week, mostly cloudy.

Temperatures will stay a few degrees cooler or near the seasonal value through most of the week, before warmer weather returns.

Values return to warmer than average through mid-week, latest Friday.