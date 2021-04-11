Hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge from New York is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Florida. Boca Raton police say District Judge Sandra Feuerstein was on a sidewalk Friday when a car driven by 23-year-old Nastasia Snape jumped a curb and ran her down. Police say Snipe then struck and injured a 6-year-old boy before fleeing. Police say Snape crashed a short time later and charged with vehicular homicide. Officers say they found drugs in her purse. She remains jailed. The 75-year-old judge had been appointed to the bench in 2003 by George W. Bush. Her court had jurisdiction over Long Island and Staten Island.