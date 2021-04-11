Severe Weather Awareness Week Begins Monday

The complete 27 Storm Track forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - It looks like though it's severe weather awareness week, we'll skip out on severe weather but not the rain.

A look over the last past 24 hours, around an inch and a half of rain has accumulated across parts of Lafayette, Green and Grant counties.

And the rain threat isn't over yet.

The good news is, the rain moving into the start of next week will be more scattered and light in nature compared to the rain that fell this past weekend.

And a reminder - Wisconsin's Severe Weather Awareness Week begins on Monday with alerts being Monday's topic.

And in case you don't know the difference, and it's okay if you don't, here's what a watch means and what a warning means.