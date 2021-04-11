Spain: Rescuers find 4 dead, save 19 from vessel in Atlantic

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities have recovered the bodies of four migrants from a boat along with 19 survivors who taken the treacherous route from West Africa to the Canary Islands. Spain’s maritime rescue service said Sunday that its crews had responded to an alarm call by a fishing boat. Rescue helicopters airlifted groups of the migrants to Tenerife. The survivors included six people who were in poor health and suffering from dehydration. The Atlantic crossing from the Western coast of Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands has become a major route for migrants. Last year, nearly 850 died or went missing along the way.