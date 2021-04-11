Special Weather Statement issued April 11 at 2:01AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of southeast

Wisconsin, with visibilities dropping to 1/4 mile or less in

isolated areas.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as

visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of

the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for

plenty of room between you and other cars.

Conditions should improve as we head towards sunrise.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media

outlet, for further statements or updates from the National

Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan.