Special Weather Statement issued April 11 at 2:01AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of southeast
Wisconsin, with visibilities dropping to 1/4 mile or less in
isolated areas.
Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as
visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of
the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for
plenty of room between you and other cars.
Conditions should improve as we head towards sunrise.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media
outlet, for further statements or updates from the National
Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan.