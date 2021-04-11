UW women’s soccer advances to Big Ten Tournament

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers punched their Big Ten Tournament ticket defeating Northwestern. The Big Ten Regional match closed out with Wisconsin going 4-2 in penalty kicks after being locked at 1-1 following regulation and double overtime.

Redshirt senior Jordyn Bloomer made two big stops in the shootout to secure the victory. Meanwhile, the Badgers went 4-for-4 on the offensive side with goals from Emma Jaskaniec, Lauren Rice, Sammy Kleedtke, and Claire Odmark.

Earlier in the match, senior Cameron Murtha scored at the 57' mark to tie the game.

The Big Ten Tournament semifinals will be held on April 15. Wisconsin will play Rutgers on Thursday.