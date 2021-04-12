A drier workweek ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - After a soggy weekend, rain chances will be lower this week.

SET UP

A broad area of low pressure is moving through the Midwest and Great Lakes region. As it spins through, it is filtering in dry air from the northwest. This limits how much rain will reach our area.

TODAY

Partly sunny and seasonal with highs in the mid 50s and a bit of a breeze with isolated shower chances, mainly in central Wisconsin.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy in the upper 30s.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny, a bit breezy and cooler with temps in the upper 40s.



A sprinkle or flurry is possible late in the evening and overnight.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with a passing flurry or sprinkle possible and temps in the low 50s.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny and dry with highs in the mid 50s.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.



SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible and highs in the upper 50s.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny in the upper 50s.