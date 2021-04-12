A drier workweek ahead

A drier workweek aheadNew
- The complete 27 Storm Track forecast
- Sign up to receive the daily forecast email
- Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a soggy weekend, rain chances will be lower this week.
SET UP
A broad area of low pressure is moving through the Midwest and Great Lakes region. As it spins through, it is filtering in dry air from the northwest. This limits how much rain will reach our area.
TODAY
Partly sunny and seasonal with highs in the mid 50s and a bit of a breeze with isolated shower chances, mainly in central Wisconsin.
TONIGHT
Partly cloudy in the upper 30s.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny, a bit breezy and cooler with temps in the upper 40s.
A sprinkle or flurry is possible late in the evening and overnight.
WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny with a passing flurry or sprinkle possible and temps in the low 50s.
THURSDAY
Partly sunny and dry with highs in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible and highs in the upper 50s.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny in the upper 50s.