Authorities plan news conference after Rockford police shoot 2 people, 1 killed

ROCKFORD (WKOW) — This afternoon Rockford, Illinois authorities will address a pair of instances from over the weekend where Rockford police officers shot two people.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force have scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

The news conference will be regarding two separate officer-involved shootings that happened over the weekend.

The first shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Bellwort Drive. Authorities say they were called to the scene for a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, officials say the situation escalated until a deputy fired his gun. The person shot was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Winnebago County Deputy involved in the shooting was released from the hospital on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The second shooting happened Sunday night in the area of the 400 block of Illinois Ave involving a Rockford police officer.

While details on this incident are limited, Rockford police say a 19-year-old was hurt in the shooting. Police did confirm the 19-year-old has non-life-threatening injuries.

The Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force has been activated. This is a task force comprised of law enforcement from across the area. When an officer fires a gun, the agency involved will make the request for an independent review.

The task force is now investigating both shootings.

Monday’s press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and you can watch it on our Facebook page.