Authorities investigate morning burglaries at two Mazomanie businesses

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating burglaries at two Mazomanie businesses that happened early Monday morning.

Deputies say someone forced their way into both Rookies Food & Spirits, located on U.S. Highway 14 in the town of Mazomanie, and R & J Tavern on American Legion Street in the village of Mazomanie.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit are continuing to investigate both incidents. Anyone who may have witnessed any activity or has information to share is asked to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900.