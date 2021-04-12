Beloit Snappers to allow fans at ballpark

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Fans will be able to attend Beloit Snappers games in 2021, the team announced in a press release Monday.

"Today, The Snappers are excited to announce fans will return to the ballpark in 2021," team president Jeff Jurgella said. "Our staff has worked closely with Major League Baseball and local officials to develop a comprehensive plan to ensure fans can safely return to the ballpark this season."

Capacity at the stadium will be limited. The team says only season ticket holders will be able to guarantee themselves a seat.

The team has set several safety guidelines for its stadium: