Biden names 2 ex-NSA officials for senior cyber positions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has selected two former senior National Security Agency officials for key cyber roles in his administration. That’s according to a White House announcement Monday. Former NSA deputy director Chris Inglis is being nominated as the government’s first national cyber director. Former NSA deputy for counterterrorism Jen Easterly has been tapped to run the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the Department of Homeland Security. National security adviser Jake Sullivan says “this is the team” to protect America’s networks and meet challenges posed by U.S. adversaries in cyberspace. The appointments come as the Biden administration grapples with the aftermath of the SolarWinds hack and an intrusion targeting Microsoft Exchange email software.