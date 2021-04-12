Cooler Tuesday, slow warming through the week

MADISON (WKOW) - As the work week continues, temperatures will drop noticeably into Tuesday with a slow warming trend to follow.

This week will be dry, especially compared to last week.

Rain and even flurry chances stay mainly to the north, impacting central Wisconsin more than southern Wisconsin.

A mix of sun and clouds look to be the case for almost every day this week.

Winds will continue to be brisk as we go into the late-afternoon and evening hours this Monday. Winds are coming from the west with speeds possibly getting up to 15-20 mph, gusts around 25-30 mph.

Cooler air moves in Tuesday, dropping highs by about 10 degrees compared to what was felt on Monday.

Highs across the region will likely range from upper 40s, low 50s Tuesday.

Values will make a comeback though as the week goes on. Mid-week still brings seasonal values or highs within about 3 degrees of the average high this time of year which sits around the mid-50s.

Days just before the weekend, highs will return to upper 50s.

Which, will likely continue into the weekend, feeling like mid-April.