Edgewood College debuts new lacrosse program, looks forward to future

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many college programs resumed play following the COVID-19 pause. However, Edgewood College also introduced a new sport this spring: men's and women's lacrosse.

It's a unique task coaching first-year programs but Jeremy Napier and Sabrina Boehlke are both taking their respective challenges head on.

"[It's] business as usual to be honest," said Napier. "Every day [I'm] in the office grinding, watching film, planning practices and recruiting."

Boehlke carries the same menatlity.

"My goal coming in here was focusing on team culture and working on improvement every day," said Bohelke, a former lacrosse athlete who was also introduced to the sport during her college years.

When it comes to recruiting, coaches have to put on their creative caps. Bohelke reached out to senior basketball player Annika Lundgren knowing her record as a positive teammate.

Lundgren is holding the lacrosse stick for the first time and with the help of her fellow Eagles, her crossover has been smooth.

"I've completely changed as an athlete," said Lundgren. "Every single day, they're teaching me new things, new tricks. They're picking me up every time I make a mistake."

Meanwhile, freshman Avery Bugaj accepted the early role as a leader helping some of the newer players develop their skills.

"It's great that we're getting lacrosse at Edgewood," said Bugaj. "It's a young program and the biggest thing for me is I want this program to grow and I'm excited to grow with it."

It's a new start for Bugaj and a bittersweet closing for Lundgren.

"It gives me a chance to make something bigger here at Edgewood and just spread the love for a game I think that should be loved more," said Lundgren.

Edgewood also introduced men's volleyball for the 2020-2021 school year.