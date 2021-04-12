Firefighter killed in blaze in Russian city of St Petersburg

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in Russia say a major fire has engulfed a business center in St. Petersburg, the country’s second largest city, killing a firefighter and injuring two others. Emergency officials said Monday that the fire has spread across all four of the building’s floors and was raging on the area of 10,000 square meters. Authorities say around 300 people were involved in battling the blaze. One firefighter died and two more were hospitalized with injuries, according to the Russian Emergency Ministry. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire, and an investigation was launched.