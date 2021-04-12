Fitchburg police investigate shots fired call

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night on Leopold Way.

Police say officers responded to a report of shots fired around 9:50 p.m. on the 3300 block of Leopold Way.

Officers found shell casings in the area, and a witness reported seeing a man shooting at two people that were running away. No one has reported being hurt, police say.

Around the same time, Madison police responded nearby to the 3900 block of Traceway Drive for a report of a bullet hitting a home. Police say it's unknown if the incidents are related.