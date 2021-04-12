Getting Answers: When to get the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine if you get sick between doses

(WKOW) -- As more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, there are new questions about what to do if you're infected with the virus between doses of the shot.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses to be fully effective. If you get COVID-19 in between doses, UW Health's Dr. James Conway says you'll want to proceed with caution.

He tells 27 News most people are well protected against infection for about 30 days after recovering.

"We usually tell people to wait at least 30 days after an infection," Dr. Conway said. "But if it was a significant infection, where they actually had significant symptoms, they may want to wait up to 90 days."

Dr. Conway says you should wait because getting the vaccine during that time can have adverse effects.

"People that have had a significant infection, and then get a dose of vaccine may actually have a particularly robust immune response and actually can have increased side effects," Dr. Conway continued.