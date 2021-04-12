GOP lawmakers introduce bill to increase value of agricultural exports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Republicans have introduced legislation aimed at increasing the value of the state's agricultural exports.

Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) and Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) authored the bill, which would require the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to work with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to create a plan and achieve export objectives by June 30, 2026.

The agricultural export program would require WEDC to spend $2.5 million on increasing the value of Wisconsin’s milk and other dairy products, $1.25 million to increase the value of Wisconsin meat exports and $1.25 million to increase the value of Wisconsin’s crop exports.

WEDC and DATCP would be required to submit a report on the program’s progress in achieving outcomes by June 30, 2024. Additionally, the Legislative Audit Bureau would be required to conduct an evaluation of the program’s effectiveness by no later than December 31, 2026.