TOWN OF FULTON (WKOW) -- One man died Monday when his pickup truck went off the road, into a ditch and collided with a tree.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. in the area of N. Wash Rd. and Holland Rd. in Fulton Township.

Authorities say it's unclear why the truck entered the ditch.

The driver, a 39-year-old man from Janesville, was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released.