Johnson and Johnson vaccine shortage impacting local providers

Prairie du Sac (WKOW) -- Just as the Biden administration moves up its deadline to make vaccine eligibility available to all adults by April 19, the supply of one of the vaccines is slowing down.

The number of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines allocated for the US is expected to drop 84 percent this week after some problems at an independent manufacturing facility.

The plant does not have FDA authorization yet to send out the material.

The White House says says there are still enough doses to continue vaccinating Americans at three million per day.

Providers across Wisconsin have been told to expect fewer doses coming from the state, as the supply of available doses has been cut short due to the temporary loss of the J&J vaccine.

"Our Johnson and Johnson numbers, and inventory is markedly decreased this week," Doug Voegeli with Public Health Madison and Dane County, said.

He says they're almost exclusively going to have Pfizer doses this week, helping them make the most of a difficult situation.

"We have a lot of 16-17 year old food service workers that are on the registry that we want to make sure to get them vaccinated while we have the Pfizer," Voegeli said.

At smaller pharmacies in the area, like Ballweg Family Pharmacy in Prairie du Sac, they're feeling the effects already of a smaller supply.

"Week to week we get different allocations and this week we didn't get any new doses," Nicole Sandberg, a pharmacist there, said.

Despite not getting any doses this week and being told by DHS to expect less vaccine incoming in the coming weeks, Sandberg says she expects more doses next week.

"In our community we don't just have state doses coming to our community but we also have these federal doses that are helping kind of bolster any losses that we might see on the state side," she said.

This is a new development for the pharmacy and she hopes that means vaccinations will be able to pick up soon despite the supply shortage.

"It's coming, you know we've always asked for patience through this whole process and we'd all like it to be done faster and sooner, but unfortunately this is how it's happening," Sandberg said.

State officials have said the federal government has assured them the Johnson and Johnson doses will reach the agreed upon 100 million doses by the end of May.

They expect a shortage for a few weeks, balanced out by a large surplus afterward.