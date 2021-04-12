Lebanon extends area claimed in border dispute with Israel

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s outgoing minister of public works says he has signed a decree that would increase the area claimed by the tiny country in a maritime border dispute with Israel. The unilateral move by Michel Najjar on Monday is not likely to be recognized by Israel and the U.S. The two Middle Eastern countries began indirect talks with U.S. mediation in October to reach a deal over the disputed area. It is believed to be rich with oil and natural gas deposits. The meetings that stopped few weeks later were being held at a U.N. post along the border of the two nations that are at a state of war.