Libyan interim PM meets Turkey’s leader to boost ties

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The head of Libya’s new interim government, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, is meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara for talks aimed at boosting cooperation between their nations. Dbeibah, who is accompanied by a large delegation that includes 14 ministers, will on Monday jointly chair the first meeting of the so-called Turkey-Libya High Level Strategic Cooperation Council together with Erdogan. Turkey had sent military supplies and fighters to Libya, helping to tilt the balance of power in favor of the U.N.-recognized Tripoli-based government. It also signed a maritime deal with the Tripoli-based government delineating the between the two countries. That was a move that angered Greece and Cyprus.