Madison police warn of citations for Mifflin Street Block Party

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the second year in a row, Madison police have said they will issue citations for any house parties associated with the Mifflin Street Block Party, citing the pandemic.

Authorities said that those who host a house party, indoors or out, will be subject to a minimum fine of $376 for creating a "health nuisance."

The event had been scheduled for April 24, according to a police department blog post on Monday.

Police cited Dane County's Emergency Order #15, specifically its limitations on gatherings. However, the order allows gatherings to take place outside without a strict cap on the number of people so long as participants are kept distanced.

The lack of a limit did not dissuade authorities from implying that they would use the order's requirement of six feet of distancing to issue citations.

Authorities had taken a similar stance last year, threatening the same fines, though they used the statewide public health order as justification because Dane County did yet have a local order.

The statewide order was struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court at the end of March.

In addition to the health fine, police said they would also investigate the following: