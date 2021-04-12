Madison police warn of citations for Mifflin Street Block Party
MADISON (WKOW) -- For the second year in a row, Madison police have said they will issue citations for any house parties associated with the Mifflin Street Block Party, citing the pandemic.
Authorities said that those who host a house party, indoors or out, will be subject to a minimum fine of $376 for creating a "health nuisance."
The event had been scheduled for April 24, according to a police department blog post on Monday.
Police cited Dane County's Emergency Order #15, specifically its limitations on gatherings. However, the order allows gatherings to take place outside without a strict cap on the number of people so long as participants are kept distanced.
The lack of a limit did not dissuade authorities from implying that they would use the order's requirement of six feet of distancing to issue citations.
Authorities had taken a similar stance last year, threatening the same fines, though they used the statewide public health order as justification because Dane County did yet have a local order.
The statewide order was struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court at the end of March.
In addition to the health fine, police said they would also investigate the following:
- Underage drinking – If you look under 21 and have alcohol, you will be asked to provide proof of age. (Mandatory Court and citation of $187 for first offense)
- Procuring Alcohol – If you provide alcohol to someone who is not yet 21, you will be cited. This includes underage people who walk into your open home and help themselves to alcohol. You are responsible for controlling who comes into your home and any alcohol you have in your residence. ($376 per violation per roommate)
- Dispensing Alcohol – You and your friends who are 21 or older can buy alcohol together and drink alcohol together, but you cannot resemble a bar. Any exchange of money for alcohol constitutes dispensing alcohol. ($681 per roommate)
- Open Intoxicants on Public Street – The 'Public Street' extends from the sidewalk across the street to the opposite sidewalk. No open alcohol is allowed in this area. ($313)
- Unreasonable Noise – Unreasonable noise can include anything from a loud individual person to loud music coming from speakers or other devices. ($187 per roommate)