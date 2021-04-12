Man nearly shot after bullet hits home on Madison’s south side

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man was nearly hit by a stray bullet while inside a home after a shooting outside on Madison's south side Sunday night.

Madison police say just before 9:40 p.m. officers were called to the 2900 block of Traceway Drive after an occupied home was hit after witnesses heard gunshots.

A bullet went through a room with a man and a woman inside. Police say the man "just missed being hit" by the stray bullet.

Police say it does not appear that the home was the target of the shooting.

No one was reportedly hurt, police say.

Around the same time, Fitchburg police responded to a 'shots fired' call nearby on the 3300 block of Leopold Way. They say it's unknown if both incidents are related.