Man shot at his home two weeks ago killed in second shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who survived a shooting in front of his house two weeks ago was shot to death while he sat on his porch last weekend. The Winston-Salem Journal reports police say 27-year-old Demar Marquis Floyd was sitting on his porch Saturday night when the suspects drove by his house and opened fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene. On March 26, someone drove past Floyd’s house and opened fire, hitting him in the torso. Winston-Salem police are investigating, but so far, no arrests have been made.