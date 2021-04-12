Michigan woman sues official who showed rifle during meeting

A 74-year-old woman has filed a federal lawsuit against her Michigan county and a county commissioner who displayed a rifle during a live-streamed public meeting after she asked the elected board to reject groups such as the Proud Boys. Patricia MacIntosh’s lawsuit was filed Monday and names Grand Traverse County and Ron Clous as defendants. During a Jan. 20 public comment period, MacIntosh criticized the board chairman for allowing members of the Proud Boys to speak last year in favor of declaring the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.” Clous retrieved a rife and held it in view of the camera. The lawsuit says the weapon was brandished to “inflict fear and emotional trauma.”