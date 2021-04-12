More details released on shootings involving authorities in Rockford; state’s attorney aims for transparency

ROCKFORD (WREX) — New updates are released by officials for the first time Monday since two-officer involved shootings happened over the weekend.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office held a news conference along with the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force on Monday.

Saturday, April 10

The first officer-involved shooting happened Saturday involving the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say they were called to a home on the 2100 block of Bellwort Drive for a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived on scene, officials say they were unable to find the suspect.

Authorities were called to the home again hours later and were able to locate the suspect outside of the home. Authorities said the man went in the home where they said they found the man.

Officers found the suspect in the basement of the home holding a pipe, according to Chuck Davidson, Master Sergeant with the Illinois State Police and Commander of the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force.

Davidson says deputies told the suspect to drop the pipe and the suspect did not. Davidson says the suspect charged at deputies with the pipe in his hand. That's when a deputy shot the suspect, according to Davidson.

Davidson says a deputy in the basement was hit in the head by the suspect with the pipe and knocked unconscious. Davidson says the same deputy who was knocked unconscious is also the official who fired the weapon, killing the suspect, but would not elaborate on details or a timeline of when those acts occurred.



Both the suspect and the deputy were taken to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center. The suspect later died from his injuries, while the deputy was treated and has since been released.

Sunday, April 11

The second officer-involved shooting happened Sunday evening involving the Rockford Police Department.

Police say officers tried conducting a traffic stop in the area of Central and Michigan when the car drove off.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle in the 400 block of Illinois Ave., according to Davidson.

Davidson says when officers tried to contact the people inside the vehicle, the passenger got out of the car and ran off. A foot chase ended in the backyard when officers fired at the 19-year-old man. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Davidson says a gun and a laser pointer were recovered at the scene.

Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force

Both shootings are now being investigated by the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force. This is a task force comprised of law enforcement from across the two counties. When an officer involved shooting occurs, the agency involved will make the request for an independent review.

If an officer-involved shooting includes a member of the task force, that department will recuse itself from the investigation. In the case of this past weekend, Rockford law enforcement will be on the task force investigating the deadly shooting by a Winnebago County deputy. A Winnebago County Sheriff's law enforcement official will be on the task force investigating the incident by Rockford Police. Those speaking at the news conference today maintained the integrity of the investigation, and said it follows Illinois state law and protocol.

Davidson says the task force has already "interviewed and located a lot of witnesses in both cases." Davidson also says the task force has already spoke to some family members in the cases, but did not specify to which one.

Davidson says there's a lot of work to still be done, however. The task force still needs to collect body camera footage, 911 calls, radio traffic, hospital records, police reports and prepare/deliver any evidence to the crime lab.

Davidson says each investigation can take anywhere from 30 days to 6 months depending on the evidence. He says DNA analysis is the most time consuming aspect of processing evidence.

Once all the evidence has been collected and processed, the task force will hand over the file to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.

Aiming for transparency

Winnebago County State's Attorney J Hanley says he hopes to provide transparency to the community on each of these cases.

State's Attorney Hanley announced they'll be hosting bi-weekly news conferences to provide updates on each investigation.

"I want everyone to have confidence in the process itself," Hanley said.

When asked if body camera footage will be released in each case, State's Attorney Hanley said that will be up to each of the departments. Hanley did say, however, he thinks it's "more likely" to be released now than 3 to 4 years ago.

If the footage is released, Hanley says the soonest it could be released is 7-10 days after the incident.

Authorities did not provide the names of any of the officers or victims involved in either shooting. Hanley says the names are expected to be released later this week.

The Rockford Police Department confirmed with 13 WREX the officer involved in Sunday's shooting is on administrative leave.

It is unknown if the WSCO deputy involved in Saturday's shooting is on administrative leave.

13 WREX has reached out to the sheriff's office and have not heard back at this time.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara released the following statement regarding the shooting involving the Rockford Police Department: