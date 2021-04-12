Officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright in Minneapolis suburb identified; death ruled a homicide

BROOKLYN CENTER (WKOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright as Kim Potter.

Potter has been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years. She is on standard administrative leave.

Monday evening, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office reported Wright died of a gunshot wound to the chest. The medical examiner's office declared the manner of death a homicide.

Brooklyn Center Police say the 20-year-old Wright was pulled over Sunday for having an expired vehicle registration. It was determined he had an outstanding warrant, so police tried to arrest him. Wright tried to get back in his vehicle and that's when Potter shot him.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said Monday Potter meant to use a taser but instead used her gun.