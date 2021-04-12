PHMDC: More community vaccination clinics coming in near future

MADSION (WKOW) -- Public health officials said Monday Dane County's supply of COVID-19 vaccines was getting close to catching up with demand.

Doug Voegeli, the Chief of Operations for Public Health Madison & Dane County, said the county was still holding on-site clinics to catch up on groups in Tier 1B, including people in shared living facilities and farms.

"I think we're pretty close, though, that we will be able to have enough vaccine to meet the demand and I think we're looking at that in the next week or two," Voegeli said.

On Sunday, a long line wrapped around Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison for a pop-up vaccination clinic open for walk-ins.

Thad Schumacher, owner of Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, said he was approached by Milwaukee-based Hayat Pharmacy about staging a pop-up clinic in Madison.

Hayat had about 600 doses it needed to use and Schumacher said they worked with the church to arrange the walk-in clinic on short notice. Voegeli said seeing the long lines Sunday brought mixed feelings.

"I'm happy to see our demand in Dane County is still strong, very strong, and then I'm kind of disappointed we don't have enough vaccine to meet that demand," Voegeli said.

Voegeli said PHMDC was in the process of setting up a third mobile vaccination team that could staff vaccination clinics open to the general public once it had covered groups in 1B.

He added the public could request vaccination clinics for their group by emailing covidvaccine@publichealthmdc.com and using the subject line, "mobile vax clinic."

Once PHMDC moves onto community clinics, Voegeli said the agency would prioritize communities based on census tracts featuring large percentages of uninsured citizens.

Value in Community Clinics

The long lines at Trinity United Methodist Sunday were a total contrast from the state's largest vaccination site, the FEMA-staffed Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee.

The Wisconsin Center now has the capacity to administer 4,000 doses per day but was only booking 2,000 appointments, prompting officials to open the site to walk-in vaccinations.

The vaccination site at the Alliant Energy Center is also receiving FEMA support but Voegeli said, even with increased doses, it's able to administer 7,700 doses per week.

It begs the question of whether more doses should be allocated toward mobile clinics that can bring the vaccine to the public instead of relying on people driving or riding to large central sites.

"I understand the frustration people feel when they go in and they're looking to find out how to get a vaccine to keep themselves healthy," said Dr. Bill Hartman, a public health professor at the UW School of Medicine.

Hartman said he took his 16 and 17-year-old kids to the Trinity pop-up site Sunday after searching for locations offering the Pfizer vaccine; the Pfizer version is the only vaccine currently approved for teens younger than 18.

Hartman said another benefit of the community-based site is it can also appeal to people who remain on the fence as to whether they want to get vaccinated.

"When you see your friends and neighbors out there getting the vaccine, you'll be less nervous about it, less scared about it," Hartman said. "Or if you want to just ask them questions, like how did they come to this decision, it's all right there."

Schumacher said his pharmacy was mostly doing employer-based clinics, citing recent clinics for Race Day Events and Exact Sciences.

He said the pharmacy also staffed the Trinity event as well as a recent clinic for the Boys & Girls Club. Schumacher said the pharmacy would run another clinic this Friday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. at the Literacy Network aiming to help address vaccine disparities in the Latino community.