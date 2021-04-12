Postcard from Titanic’s radio operator being sold at auction

BOSTON (AP) — A postcard written by the Titanic’s senior radio operator just weeks before the ocean liner sank in the North Atlantic in 1912 has been put up for auction. The card shows a glossy image of the ship on the front and was written by Jack Phillips to his sister, Elsie Phillips, in March 1912. RR Auction in Boston expects it to sell for $15,000. The 25-year-old Phillips stayed at his post after the Titanic struck an iceberg to send calls for assistance to other ships in the area until water was lapping around his feet. Phillips made it off the ship but died of exposure before being rescued.