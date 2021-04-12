Report: Multiple shooting victims, including officer, at Tennessee high school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WKOW) — Knoxville Tennessee Police are reporting that multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

They made the announcement on Twitter shortly before 3 pm on Monday.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

Multiple gunshot victims have been reported, including an officer.

Authorities asked that the public avoid the area.

The superintendent of Knoxville schools, Bob Thomas, said on Twitter that the building has been secured. Students who were not involved in the shooting have been released to their families.

"Knox County Schools is responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon at Austin-East Magnet High School," Thomas said. "We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible.."

The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families. — Bob Thomas (@KnoxSchoolsSupt) April 12, 2021

This is a developing story.