Report: Multiple shooting victims, including officer, at Tennessee high school

Report: Multiple shooting victims, including officer, at Tennessee high schoolUpdated
KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WKOW) — Knoxville Tennessee Police are reporting that multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.
They made the announcement on Twitter shortly before 3 pm on Monday.
Multiple gunshot victims have been reported, including an officer.
Authorities asked that the public avoid the area.
The superintendent of Knoxville schools, Bob Thomas, said on Twitter that the building has been secured. Students who were not involved in the shooting have been released to their families.
"Knox County Schools is responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon at Austin-East Magnet High School," Thomas said. "We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible.."
This is a developing story.