Sheriff’s official: Georgia officers hurt in chase, shooting

BREMEN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say multiple officers were injured in a police chase that ended in a shooting Monday morning. Carroll County sheriff’s spokesperson Investigator Ashley Hulsey tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the Georgia State Patrol began a chase in Bremen that ended near an intersection just south of Interstate 20. It’s unclear how many officers were injured, and Hulsey says she isn’t aware of the officers’ conditions. Additional details weren’t immediately released. Photos showed multiple police vehicles blocking a road.