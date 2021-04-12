Somalia’s parliament votes to extend president’s mandate

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s parliament has voted to effectively extend the mandate of the president and federal government by two years in an attempt to end a political crisis after national elections were delayed in February. The vote to hold a direct election in two years’ time would require the government and president to stay in office. There has been international pressure on Somali leaders to end the stalemate. The United Nations has warned that Somalia, rebuilding after three decades of conflict and still rocked by extremist attacks, can hardly afford more instability.